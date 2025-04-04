SP Urges Victims to Report Sexual Assaults Without Fear.

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP), Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, has urged victims of sexual assault to come forward and report such crimes fearlessly. He emphasized the need for continuous awareness programs in schools and colleges to educate students and the public about these issues.

During a coordination meeting held at the district police headquarters, the SP addressed officials from the Barosa Center, affiliated line departments, and representatives from various NGOs. He stressed that the Barosa Center should promptly provide medical aid, legal counseling, psychological support, and other essential services to victims of abuse and neglect.

The SP reiterated that the Barosa Center plays a crucial role in supporting victims of harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence. He directed the officials to conduct awareness campaigns encouraging victims to report crimes without fear. Additionally, he instructed police officers to ensure that all cases related to elopement, sexual harassment, and child abuse are immediately registered and that victims are referred to the Barosa Center for support.

Comprehensive Support for Victims

At the meeting, the SP detailed the functioning, objectives, and mission of the Barosa Center. He underscored the necessity of providing victims with a safe environment where they can receive medical treatment, legal guidance, counseling, and psychological support. He mandated that every complaint must be assigned a Barosa helpline number to ensure victims receive continuous assistance until their cases are resolved.

Victims will also benefit from education and medical support through the National Mineral Fund. Furthermore, an in-patient facility will be established in collaboration with the district hospital to provide continuous care. The SP highlighted the role of Barosa-affiliated departments and NGOs in ensuring victims receive shelter and rehabilitation.

The officials were instructed to work together to prevent human trafficking and sexual offenses against children. The SP also explained the procedures involved in handling cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He emphasized that police officers must meticulously collect technical and other evidence to ensure the successful prosecution of offenders.

Preventing Crimes Against Women and Children

The SP urged all stakeholders to take collective responsibility in preventing crimes against women and children. He advised that awareness campaigns should also be conducted for parents, school authorities, and college students to prevent elopements and their associated risks.

Furthermore, the SP clarified the role of law enforcement and various departments in the management of the Barosa Center. He instructed officials to ensure that statements from victims in POCSO cases are recorded at the Barosa Center while following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

By collaborating with all departments, the district administration aims to create a robust support system for victims and prevent sexual crimes against women and children. The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from all officials to work together towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the district's women and children.

Officials in Attendance

The meeting was attended by Deputy SP Sri Y. Mogulayya, Circle Inspectors Ravi Babu (Alampur), Tanguturi Srinu (Gadwal), and Tata Babu (Shanti Nagar). Also present were APP Rachel Sanjana, District Welfare Officer (DWO) Sunanda, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Sahadevudu, Barosa In-charge SI Swathi, CWC Member Shailaja, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Narasimha, Legal Child Protection Officer (LCPO) Shivayya, RMO Vrushali, and representatives from NGOs, including Sai Kumar, Giribabu, and Sakhi Center In-charge Shobha. Additionally, Barosa Coordinator Shivani and all Sub-Inspectors and Probationary Sub-Inspectors from police stations across the district participated in the meeting.