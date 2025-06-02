  • Menu
SP warns of strict action against land frauds

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan has warned of strict action against those involved in land frauds. Speaking to the media here, the SP said that in the last month, more than 10 cases have been registered in the district and nine people have been sent to remand till date.

He warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who are cheating the innocent, especially at the hands of some document writers.

