Sparks set to fly in Assembly over Ghose panel report

The Monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly that begins here on Saturday is expected to be politically charged as the ruling Congress and opposition BRS are poised to lock horns on the Justice PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy are all geared up to expose the previous BRS government by placing the Ghose report in the house. Likewise, senior BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are bracing up to corner the government on the issue. The Chief Minister will make a statement on the further course of action on the Ghose Commission report during the session.

A CID/SIT probe is likely to be ordered into the project. Stringent action will be taken against those allegedly involved in the escalation of the project cost and poor maintenance of the damaged barrages – Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla. Sources said that the issue of providing a 42 per cent BC quota in the local bodies would also be discussed following the delay in the approval of pending bills by the President.

The recent heavy rains and damages, urea shortage, job recruitment and financial challenges in implementing welfare schemes are likely to be included in the session’s agenda. Revanth Reddy has instructed ministers to prepare their counters to the allegations levelled by the opposition parties on issues concerning their respective departments.