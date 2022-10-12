Speaker assures payment of pending bills to contractors, builders

Nizamabad: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy informed that bills of Rs 120 crore have been pending regarding double bedroom houses built in Bansuwada constituency and they will be sanctioned soon.

Pocharam held a review meeting with officials and contractors on the construction of double bedroom houses underway in Bansuwada constituency on Tuesday. The Speaker said that a total of 10,000 double bedroom houses have been sanctioned for the Bansuwada constituency in the last eight years. The construction of 5,000 houses has been completed and distributed to the beneficiaries and they are living in them with dignity. Pocharam added that after requesting Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and Housing Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy to release the outstanding bills of Rs 120 crore, they have agreed and will bill will be paid soon.

On this occasion, he asked the officials and contractors to take the readings regarding the completed and under construction houses and finalise them immediately. He assured that the administrative formalities will be completed and soon the contractors and beneficiaries will be paid the bills related to the construction of houses. The rest of the houses in the constituency are nearing completion. He asked the officials to speed up the construction works. He reminded that the State government allocated Rs 10,000 crore in the budget for the financial year 2022-23 for the construction of the two bedroom housing scheme. As part of that, the State has given a guarantee to the Housing department to borrow Rs 1,000 crore from HUDCO, he said. The Speaker told the officials that the Chief Minister had signed for the guarantee on Monday. In this regard, the State government had issued GO MS No 2 on October 10. The Speaking added said that every family should have his own house in Bansuwada.