Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar assures big facelift to Vikarabad
Rangareddy: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has emphasised the need for a major push to developmental activities in Vikarabad constituency, by allocating a whopping Rs 3,000 crore for the purpose.
Speaking at a public governance program held at Bantwaram Mandal center, Kumar assured that the promises made by the Congress government during the elections would be honored. “Our government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible individual, irrespective of their political affiliations,” he said.
Highlighting the significance of the Praja Palana programme, the Speaker urged eligible candidates to apply by the specified deadline. He also reassured those unable to apply immediately, stating they would have another opportunity in four months.
The Speaker further elaborated on the government’s commitment to welfare schemes. He announced that the Kalyana Lakshmi Shadi Mubarak checks, previously sanctioned by the government, would be distributed without any discrepancies.