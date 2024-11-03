Special buses for devotees visiting Shiva temples

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) has announced special bus services to prominent Shiva temples during the sacred Karthika Masam month to accommodate devotees.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar stated that these buses will connect Hyderabad with popular pilgrimage sites such as Srisailam, Vemulawada, Dharmapuri, and Keesaragutta, ensuring convenient travel for devotees.

In a recent high-level virtual meeting held from the Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sajjanar reviewed TSRTC’s Karthika Masam operations, Sabarimala travel arrangements, and initiatives such as the Mahalakshmi free bus service for women. Highlighting the significance of these operations, Sajjanar directed officials to enhance services to prevent any inconvenience for devotees, especially on Sundays and Mondays when pilgrim traffic to Shiva temples peaks.

Sajjanar also mentioned that a special travel package to the Arunachala temple in Tamil Nadu will be available on November 15, Karthika Pournami. Additionally, weekly buses to the Panchaaramalu temples in Andhra Pradesh will operate every Monday. Devotees can pre-book seats on these special buses through the TSRTC website at [http://tgsrtcbus.in](http://tgsrtcbus.in). For further information, TSRTC has provided customer care numbers: 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.

In another announcement, TSRTC has reduced rental charges for its buses. The new rates are Rs 11 per kilometre for Palle Velugu services, Rs 7 for Express, Rs 8 for Deluxe, Rs 6 for Super Luxury, and Rs 7 for Rajadhani services. Sajjanar encouraged pilgrims and families planning to visit Sabarimala or attend auspicious events to take advantage of the reduced rental rates for safe, convenient transportation.