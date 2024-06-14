Special Mahila Shakti canteens soon: CS

Hyderabad : As part of strengthening the women organisations in the State, the Telangana government would open special canteens in all government offices, district collectorates, and tourist places with the assistance of women organisations.

Following the directives of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari convened a review session at the Secretariat on Thursday, focusing on the establishment of 'Mahila Shakti—Canteen Services' throughout the State. The Chief Secretary instructed the Panchayat Raj Commissioner to formulate a comprehensive action plan outlining the operations, administration, and spatial requirements for the implementation of the canteens.

She conveyed that the Chief Minister is committed to empowering women's organisations across the State. In line with this vision, special canteens will be established in all government offices, district collectorates, tourist destinations, temples, bus stands, and industrial areas, with the support and collaboration of women organisations.

Research has been conducted on the successful operations of canteens in Kerala and 'Didi Ka Rasoi' in West Bengal. It has been uncovered that there is a goal to establish a minimum of 150 canteens within the next two years. The administration of these canteens will be entrusted to rural women groups, and specialised training will be provided to these groups on canteen management.