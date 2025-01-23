Special plans for development of merged villages: MLA

Hanamkonda: Wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju stated on Wednesday that spe-cial plans are being formulated and implemented for the develop-ment of merged villages. Along with Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani, he laid the foundation for CC roads and drainage works worth 3.31 crore from Smart City funds in Vangapahad, Gundla Singaram, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Colony and Pegadapalli in GWMC second division.

The legislator said under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, the State is moving forward like two wheels of a cart in terms of devel-opment and welfare. He added that the tradition of providing Indi-ramma houses, ration cards, and Aarogyasri health cards to the poor during the previous Congress government is being revived. Nagaraju said the government has selected one town and one vil-lage under the pilot project for issuing digital ration and health cards. He assured the residents of colonies and villages in the con-stituency that they can report any issue by calling “Dial Your MLA” at 8096107107; he would work to resolve it as quickly as possible. Prior to the event, the MLA paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar.