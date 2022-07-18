Special team reaches out to flood-hit Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: A special team of officers on floods consisting of CCLA Director Rajath Kumar Saini, Panchayat Commissioner Hanumanth Rao, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Managing Director Sridhar and Khammam District Collector VP Gautham inspected flood relief activities on Monday.

They visited flood relief camps and listened to the problems faced by the victims. They also reviewed fogging and sanitation works in the flooded affected areas.

Speaking to the media, Collector Anudeep Durishetty said around 70 villages were flooded in the divisions of Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Aswapuram, Manuguru, Burgumphad, Cherla and Dummagudem.

He said 219 teams along with eight divisional panchayat officers and 52 mandal panchayat officers were deputed for sanitation works in all the divisions.

According to estimates, around 1,22,477 houses were inundated in the floods. Similarly, around 71 panchayats were affected by floods but with support of Municipal workers clearing the slush in all the villages was on.

He asked the flood victims to give details of Aadhaar card, bank accounts and ration cards for enrolling the names for financial aid of Rs10,000 and 20-kg free rice which were announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the visit.