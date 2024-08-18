Live
Special voter list revision from Aug 20
Additional Chief Electoral Officer Lokesh Kumar along with other senior officials conducted a review with the District Collectors on Saturday through video conference during which instructions were given regarding the special voter list revision programme to be undertaken from August 20.
“Booth level officials should go door to door and check according to the voter list,” he said, suggesting that registration of new voters, change of address, and details should be corrected where necessary.
The CEO said that the draft voter list will be announced on October 29. He said that amendments and objections should be received by November 28 and they should be resolved before December 24. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025.
It was suggested that house-to-house survey was important in the preparation of voter list and steps should be taken to ensure that the booth level officers conduct house-to-house survey under the supervision of ERO, AERO and supervisors.