Special Walk in Hyderabad to Save Lakes, Supporting HYDRA

Special Walk in Hyderabad to Save Lakes, Supporting HYDRA
A special walk was held in Hyderabad to raise awareness about protecting local lakes. Organized by the Gandipet Welfare Society, the event, called "Support Walk,"

Hyderabad: A special walk was held in Hyderabad to raise awareness about protecting local lakes. Organized by the Gandipet Welfare Society, the event, called "Support Walk," aimed to highlight the importance of keeping these water bodies safe.

Many people, including local residents and environmental activists, joined the walk. They focused on ways to protect the lakes, like avoiding cutting down trees near them, properly disposing of waste, and checking the condition of the lakes regularly.

The Gandipet Welfare Society said, "Lakes are very important to our environment. We need to protect them and their surroundings for future generations."

