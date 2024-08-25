Special Walk in Hyderabad to Save Lakes, Supporting HYDRA

Live
- Ammiraju Kaanumilli Elected as General Secretary of Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation
- Andhra Pradesh: Water level in Srisailam Reservoir decreases amid rains reduce
- Telangana Aims To Be a Sports Hub: CM Revanth Reddy
- Boult's Launches Klarity Series: A Disruptive Leap in Luxury True Wireless Technology
- World Ozone Day 2024: Raise Your Voice for a Healthier Planet
- Novartis Global Team Visits Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad
- Samsung Brings Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification to Galaxy Watches in India
- HYDRA Report: Demolitions at 18 Locations Across Hyderabad
- BJP Plans Bill Targeting Waqf Properties, Says MP Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad: A special walk was held in Hyderabad to raise awareness about protecting local lakes. Organized by the Gandipet Welfare Society, the event, called "Support Walk," aimed to highlight the importance of keeping these water bodies safe.
Many people, including local residents and environmental activists, joined the walk. They focused on ways to protect the lakes, like avoiding cutting down trees near them, properly disposing of waste, and checking the condition of the lakes regularly.
The Gandipet Welfare Society said, "Lakes are very important to our environment. We need to protect them and their surroundings for future generations."
