Speed boats add to Wyra attraction

Khammam: Minister for Excise and Sports & Tourism Development V Srinivas Goud and Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched two speed boats in Wyra reservoir. The boards were acquired at a cost of Rs 13 lakh by the tourism development as part of providing better facilities at the water body. The ministers later took a ride in the boats. MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA Ramulu Naik, Collector VP Gautham and other officers participated in the programme.

After the launch, the ministers took part in a number of programmes in Wyra. Addressing various meetings,they drew public attention to how the state government was striving for the development of tourism in the state. They said after the new state was formed, a large amount of funds was spent under the leadership of CM KCR to boost tourism in the state.