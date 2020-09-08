Speed up double bedroom works: Nirmal Collector Musharraf

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqi directed the authorities to speed up the construction works of double bedroom houses in rural and urban areas of the district at the earliest, at a review meeting at the Collector's conference hall in Nirmal on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Collector informed that as many as 6,601 houses were sanctioned to the district, out of which 3,761 houses were sanctioned to Nirmal, 2,240 to Mudhol constituency and 600 to Khanapur constituency. He directed the authorities concerned to register all the details of the construction works online from time to time. They were also ordered to complete setting up of drinking water pipelines, electricity supply, roads and sewerage for each house in the colonies in Ellapalli, Naganai Peta in Nirmal zone; Borigam in Laxmanchanda zone; and Kuchanpalli in Sone zone as soon as possible.

Double bedroom houses Nodal Officer Muralidhar Rao, Electricity department SE Jaiwant Chauhan, Panchayati Raj department EE Sudarshan Rao, RDO Ramesh Rathore, officials of R&B and Municipal department and others were present.