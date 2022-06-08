Speed up integrated market works in all municipalities: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the construction of integrated markets in all the municipalities in the district should be completed expeditiously.

He held a review meeting here on Tuesday with Karimnagar , Choppadandi, Jammikunta Huzarabad and Kothapalli Municipal Commissioners, DEs and AEs on the construction of integrated markets, clearing encroachments on footpaths and Haritha Haram.

The Minister directed that the integrated market constructions undertaken in Karimnagar, Jammikunta, Huzurabad, Choppadandi and Kothapalli towns should be completed as soon as possible and expressed anger at the delay in the works. During the monsoon season, the roads get damaged due to water overflowing on the BT roads and hence the garbage accumulated in the sewers should be removed immediately, Kamalakar said.

Karimnagar-Sircilla road works taken up at a cost of Rs 80 crore nearing completion and a central lighting system has to be set up. Action should be taken if any contractor neglects to complete the integrated markets expeditiously, he warned. He wanted preparation of plans for the formation of traffic islands. Authorities were instructed to see to it that the parking problem at the integrated markets did not arise. The Minister said that Vaikuntha Dhamas should be completed as per the set target in the district.

Vice-chairman of the Planning Commission Boinapally Vinod Kumar said plants should be planted on both sides of the Manair riverfront. No construction near the Manair Riverfront should be undertaken without SUDA's permission. Special officers to monitor the construction of illegal structures along the riverfront should be appointed. The BCCI was willing to set up a cricket stadium in Karimnagar district after Hyderabad and Uppal, he said.

The meeting was attended by city Mayor Y Sunil Rao, district Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath and others.