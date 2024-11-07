Speeding car rams into metro divider

Hyderabad: Ina horrific incident, a person was injured after a car crashed onto a metro rail divider at Madhapur on Wednesday.

According to the police, the car was travelling to Hitech City from Banjara Hills, and when it reached Madhapur, the car crashed into the median of the road below the metro lines after losing control at high speed.

The car jumped across the median and almost reached the other side of the road. Following the incident, the car driver fled the scene immediately, and efforts are underway to identify him, said the police.

The accident occurred on a major road, which led to a traffic jam. Traffic police cleared the jam and towed the car away.