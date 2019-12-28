Spell out your stand on CAA, NRC: Laxman to KCR

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit president K Laxman asked TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to clarify whether he stands for the national interests or has he decided to extend his support to those espousing the causes detrimental to the country.

Addressing media here on Friday, he said the Chief Minister has no time to meet MPs, MLAs, MLCs and the opposition parties. But he could spare three hours for All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

He demanded that the TRS chief reveal whether he wanted to become a pawn by supporting AIMIM like parties and play religious politics?

He said that the TRS had sent enough indications by opposing CAA in parliament, just because the word Muslim was not included in it.

"Is it because Pakistani Muslims are not there that the TRS has opposed it," he asked.

The CAA is not in any way related to any of citizens of India. Yet, the misleading campaign unleashed by the Congress, left parties, AIMIM and TRS to instigate and provoke people shows that all these parties are birds of the same nest, he added.

People were giving cold shoulder to the opposition parties that were opposing the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national interest. After failing to get a good response from people on CAA and NRC, the opposition parties were trying to make NPR controversial.

The NPR was first introduced by the Congress headed UPA in 2010. The then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram had also handed over NPR card to then-President Pratibha Patil and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. However, they are making it an issue now, he said.

Laxman said NPR was the new excuse to create chaos, disturbance and violence by those not able to digest the support Modi and Amit Shah were getting from people.

No one was asked to show any certificates and people can upload their details through a mobile application.

Referring to how the TRS government had conducted the comprehensive household survey, the BJP leader said, "till date, the details of the same are not disclosed. Instead, the same is being used for political purposes by the TRS chief," he alleged.