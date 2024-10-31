SPF takes over Sectt security

Hyderabad: The state police have decided to revamp the security system at the Secretariat in the wake of intelligence reports that there could be trouble in view of TGSP’s protests despite disciplinary action initiated against some of them.

Why are the TGSP police behaving so? Is there any conspiracy angle to this kind of protest by the TGSP? Is there any political backing for the flash strikes that are bothering the police? These are some of the questions haunting the officials.

Three days ago, the Chief Security Officer of the Secretariat had imposed certain restrictions on the use of WhatsApp and mobile services by the Special Police deployed there and warned them of disciplinary action if anyone was found circulating messages against the government. However, the intelligence wing traced some offensive messages circulated in the WhatsApp groups of the TGSP personnel and alerted the state DGP.

Following this, the state government overhauled the security arrangements in the entire premises of the headquarters of the state administration. The Secretariat will now be guarded by the Special Protection Force (SPF) of the state.

Officials said the SPF will deploy the police personnel to discharge their security duties as Armed Guards, patrolling and access control and anti- sabotage checks in the Secretariat regularly.

The Hyderabad City police and OCTOPUS will also continue the duties entrusted to the two wings around the Secretariat area.

The well-trained SPF personnel will closely monitor the Secretariat by using the latest technology to check dharnas, strikes and other agitations by the Opposition parties and the students’ wings.

The state intelligence cautioned the government that various pressure groups and Opposition parties were planning to hold dharnas at the Secretariat on people’s issues and the recent episode of clashes between the BRS and BJP workers near the Secretariat.

The SPF will handle and prevent all such activities without causing any disturbance in and around the Secretariat, police officials said. The Chief Security Officer of the Secretariat was also asked to take more initiatives to maintain strict security inside the Secretariat and a special vigil on the sixth floor where the Chief Minister’s Office is located.