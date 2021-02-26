SPHB Chairman Koleti Damodar Gupta inspects ongoing works in Godavarikhani

Godavarikhani: Telangana State police is getting recognition as the best in the country, stated State Police Housing Board (SPHB) Chairman Koleti Damodar Gupta.



Speaking to the media after inspecting the construction in Godavarikhani on Friday, Damodar Gupta said that the State government has been providing special funds for providing infrastructural facilities required by the police department. Stating that the Police Housing Corporation has not only taking up construction works, he informed that it also organising programmes at corporate level. He assured to sanction required furniture for the new buildings. Stating that the new buildings will be inaugurated within two months by DGP Mahender Reddy and North Zone IGP Nagi Reddy, Chairman Damodar Gupta thanked Singareni and NTPC for extending their help in the construction of Police Guest House in Godavarikhani. Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and Municipal Commissioner Uday Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Peddapalli DCP Ravinder, Additional DCP AR Sanjeev, Traffic ACP Balaraju, Godavarikhani one town Inspectors Ramesh and Raj Kumar, Traffic CI Praveen, RI Madhukar, SIs Praveen, Satish, Police Housing Board DE Vishwanath, AEEs Sai Chand, Vinay and Contractor Malakondaiah were also present.