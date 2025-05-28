SPIC MACAY is a movement portraying Indian cultural strength, says Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) is a movement, “portraying our culture that is growing from strength to strength bringing out the Sanskriti (Soul of the nation) as a collective consciousness through which the nation was once formed through thinkers, philosophers and, through the teaching of the Vedas and Upanishads.”

Inaugurating the 10th International Convention of SPIC MACAY at IIT Hyderabad late on Monday evening, he said, “Dharma is the way we think and religion is the way we worship, and do not be confused with their representations”.

Sharing his experience with SPIC MACAY, he expressed his happiness over the dance form of Tripura – “Hojagiri” being preserved, including it as one of the art forms to be performed at the 10th International Convention being held at IIT Hyderabad, and more so when he is representing the beautiful state of Telangana during his tenure as the Governor. He said that Hindustani music was popular in Tripura during the Maharaja’s times, which is being revived through SPIC MACAY. He recollected his visits as the guest of honour to the previous international conventions of SPIC MACAY held in Delhi, Kharagpur and Nagpur and that he has been and continues to be a member of SPIC MACAY. He congratulated IIT Hyderabad for hosting such a prestigious event.

More than 1,500 students & volunteers from across India and overseas have gathered at IITH for this immersive experience. The day began with a holistic breakfast, setting the tone for a balanced and mindful routine.

In the forenoon, participants watched “Gandhi”, the Oscar-winning biopic directed by Sir Richard Attenborough. The screening was followed by a discussion led by Dr Kiran Seth, Founder of SPIC MACAY, who reflected on the film’s philosophical depth and its portrayal of Gandhian ideals such as simplicity, discipline, and inner strength.

The orientation session was led by Dr Kiran Seth, who encouraged students to view the convention as an inner journey—similar to a stay in an ashram—characterised by simplicity, discipline, and reflection. Following this, an orientation for the faculty coordinators was conducted emphasising their crucial role in guiding and supporting students throughout the week.

Earlier, a Nadaswaram recital by Padma Shri Vidwan Sheikh Mahboob Subhani and Vidwan Kaleeshabi Mahaboob filled the air with auspicious sounds. The performance is rooted in temple tradition. Following the formal inauguration, Padma Bhushan awardees Raja and Radha Reddy presented an evocative Kuchipudi recital. Their performance, featuring excerpts from “Bhama Kalapam” and other classical compositions, displayed grace, expressive clarity, and devotion.