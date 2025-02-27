Spl trains from Charlapalli during weekends

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during weekends, South Central Railway will run special trains between Charlapalli – Kakinada Town & Charlapalli – Narsapur.

Train no 07031(Charlapalli – Kakinada Road) will depart from Charlapalli at 7.20 pm and will reach Kakinada Town at 4.30 am and date of the journey will be on February 28, March 7, 13, 21 and 28. Train no 07032 (Kakinada Road- Charlapalli) will depart from Kakinada Road at 6.55 pm and will reach Charlapalli at 6.50 am and date of the journey is on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 31.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda,Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

Train no 07033 (Charlapalli – Narsapur) will depart from Charlapalli at 8.15 pm and will reach Narsapur at 5.50 am and the date of the journey is on February 28, March 7, 13, 21 and 28.

Train no 07034 (Narsapur – Charlapalli) will depart from Narsapur at 8 pm and will reach Charlapalli at 8 am and date of the journey is on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 31.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Viravasaram and Palakollu stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.