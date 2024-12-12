SPM GM provides felt for students

Kagaznagar: MS Giri, General Manager of Sirpur Paper Mill, on Wednesday provided felt for students studying at Sir Silk Government Primary School here on Wednesday.

Recently, the General Manager, who provided free books, bags and other facilities to the students of this school, along with the Ward Councilor Shiva Prasad, requested to provide felt to the students during the winter, and the GM responded by sending felt.

Many teachers appreciated that the management of the paper mill is making special efforts for the development of education in this area.