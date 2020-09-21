Spoken Telugu online course concludes

Hyderabad:With the emphasis that Telugu language is being spoken by close to 8.4 crore people across the globe and to have improved social connectivity, the 45-days online Telugu spoken skills course which was started one and half month back benefitted 120 candidates, whose mother tongue is Urdu.



It was an initiative by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) which concluded on Saturday. The speakers highlighted the need for learning the language particularly amongst Muslims to develop bonding with the social strata of the two Telugu States. The programme was presided over by Prof Mohd Khalid Mubashir uz Zafar, Head of the department of translation, MANUU and virtually addressed by Yendluri Sudhakar, Telugu department professor, Hyderabad Central University and Pasam Yadagiri, senior Journalist, as the chief guests of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar pointed out that Urdu and Telugu are like our two eyes which complement each other. Since the Mughal Era, both languages had equal prominence in the State and since 13th century both are used vividly in many parts and regions of our country, he added.

Yadagiri said that Telugu consists of many Urdu words and the origin of Telugu comes from 'Gondi.'

Zafar said Telugu is the fourth most spoken language in India (according to the census 2011) and as most of the people of Telugu States connect with the language, thus, it was inevitable for everyone to learn it.

According to Zafar, the HRD of JIH (TS) has not only completed this basic 45-day Telugu spoken course but has also started a writing skills course and is planning to start a forum to develop the language and literary skills in collaboration with, Telugu Islamic Publications.