Sports are very useful in creating a friendly atmosphere between the police and the public, said District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi and District SP Giridhar Ravula

Wanaparthy District: On Monday, sports competitions are being organized under the auspices of the police department under the name "Jana Maitri" to celebrate the Sankranti festival at the district SP office ground. The District Collector was present as the chief guest and SP Ravula Giridhar and Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar inaugurated the sports competitions. Pigeons and balloons were released into the air as a symbol of peace. Later, the toss was held and cricket, volleyball and badminton competitions were started, and cricket batting and volleyball were played for a while.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that sports are very useful in creating a friendly atmosphere between the police and the public. He said that sports not only protect physical health but also mental health. He said that when the holidays come, the youth should play sports instead of going into other trends. He said that sports are useful in preventing diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Therefore, he appealed to everyone to participate in sports and participate in the tournament being organized on the SP office grounds.

Speaking, the SP said that people should stop fearing the police and that the police will treat the common people in a friendly manner. He said that people can approach the police without any fear and that such sports competitions are being organized to remove fear among the people. He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in curbing crime.

AR Additional SP Veera Reddy, DSPs Venkateswara Rao, Uma Maheshwara Rao, District Youth Sports Officer Sudheer Reddy, police, players, other officials and others participated in the program.