Sports meet organised for medical students in Suryapet

Suryapet: S- Foundation of Suryapet conducted sports and games meet for the local Government Medical College students on the occasion of the Fresher's Day celebrations.

Outdoor games were played on college premises and indoor games were played at Public Club in Suryapet Town on Saturday. College principal Sharadha inaugurated the two-day sports and games tournament at the Public Club.

Addressing on the occasion, she said sports help the students to keep physically fit and mentally strong. Two-day sport's meet is a big relief to students' of medical college as they always wrestle with books to get grip on the subjects.

She appreciated S- Foundation for taking initiative for conducting sports meet for the medical college students on the eve of the Fresher's Day celebrations and on behalf of college and students she thanked the Foundation chairperson Gunthakandla Sunitha.

College Superintendent Muralidhar Reddy urged the foundation to conduct more service-oriented programmes in the medical college to inculcate service nature to the students which is important to doctor profession.

S- foundation CEO Veeraiah in his speech briefed the foundation activities and aims and programmes conducted so far in the interest of students, unemployed youth , women and society.

He informed that the foundation is planning to carry out several service-oriented programmes in future across the Suryapet constituency. In this programme the teaching, no-teaching staff and students participated.