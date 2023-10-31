Sr Deputy Election Commissioner urges diligent preparations for TS polls

Rangareddy: In a significant development, Nitesh Vyas, the Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India, has emphasised the need for comprehensive preparations to ensure the smooth and error-free conduct of the upcoming State assembly elections.

During a video conference review on Monday with various election officials, Vyas highlighted crucial steps that should be taken to guarantee the integrity of the electoral process. The senior election official conducted this review alongside Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, and other senior officials of the Telangana State Assembly Elections. During the meeting, several key recommendations were made to ensure a flawless election process. One of the key suggestions put forward was that all necessary arrangements, such as the reception of nominations and the provision of security for the storage and transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), must be meticulously organised. To facilitate this, punctuality in the nomination submission process was stressed, and a single clock was recommended for the office of the Returning Officer. Candidates were also advised to scrutinise their nomination details thoroughly and enter them promptly into the online application.

It was emphasised that voter list details should be made available to every candidate. The allocation of election symbols to independent candidates and candidates from unrecognised parties was to be handled with vigilance, ensuring that only free symbols were assigned. Furthermore, Vyas outlined various steps to be taken after the nomination process, including the preparation of necessary ballot papers, postal ballots, and the randomisation of EVM machines.

The efficient processing of pending voter registration applications was also emphasised. In terms of logistical arrangements, the distribution of voter slips, strong room facilities for EVM storage, distribution centres, and reception centres for polling were stressed. The importance of providing adequate security for the officials responsible for moving the EVM machines was highlighted. Vyas also urged the provision of essential amenities, such as drinking water, lighting, and toilets, at polling stations. The distribution of a list of polling stations to political parties and measures to support disabled voters were deemed crucial.

Additionally, Vyas emphasised the importance of providing postal ballot facilities to government employees, media representatives, and emergency services personnel involved in electoral duties. Strict adherence to the election code of conduct was recommended. To ensure transparency and accountability, media centres were suggested to be established in district centres and Assembly constituencies. Vyas called for impartial and timely granting of various permissions required by political parties and candidates on a first-come-first-served basis. The Senior Deputy Election Commissioner also emphasised stringent measures to prevent the distribution of illegal cash and liquor during the elections, in line with guidelines set by the Election Commission.

Furthermore, he directed the Grievance Committee in each district to address appeals promptly and to inform IT officials when cash seizures exceeded 10 lakh. Vyas announced that election observers would conduct field visits from November 3 and called for adequate preparations.