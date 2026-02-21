SR Foundation chief inspires young minds

Education is the true force that elevates an individual’s status in society, said Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of SR Foundation and Director of MEIL. She emphasised that education ensures a stable and dignified life and urged students never to neglect their studies under any circumstances.

Sudha Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed building of Rabindra Niketan High School at Erramanzil Colony on Friday. Addressing the gathering, she encouraged students to excel in academics without being constrained by their economic or social backgrounds.

She advised them to seize opportunities during their student years and strive to reach greater heights in life. If students set a big goal and work towards it with determination, there is nothing they cannot achieve, she said.