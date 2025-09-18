Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 18 September, 2025
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
Sreenidi Deccan FC signs MoU with CSSH for sports science excellence
Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC (SDFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Spine and Sports Health (CSSH), establishing...
Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC (SDFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Spine and Sports Health (CSSH), establishing CSSH as the club’s official Sports Science Partner.
The event was held at the CSSH premises and was attended by Co-Founder and Chief Mentor of CSSH, Dronacharya Awardee, Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, Chief Football Officer of SDFC, Fabio Ferreira, and Co-Founder and CEO of CSSH, Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry. This partnership marks a significant step forward for SDFC’s commitment to player welfare and performance optimisation.
Under this partnership, SDFC players will gain access to CSSH’s state-of-the-art facilities and expertise. The collaboration will concentrate on employing advanced sports science methodologies to enhance player performance, prevent injuries, and ensure comprehensive rehabilitation.