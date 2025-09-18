  • Menu
Sreenidi Deccan FC signs MoU with CSSH for sports science excellence

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC (SDFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Spine and Sports Health (CSSH), establishing CSSH as the club’s official Sports Science Partner.

The event was held at the CSSH premises and was attended by Co-Founder and Chief Mentor of CSSH, Dronacharya Awardee, Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, Chief Football Officer of SDFC, Fabio Ferreira, and Co-Founder and CEO of CSSH, Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry. This partnership marks a significant step forward for SDFC’s commitment to player welfare and performance optimisation.

Under this partnership, SDFC players will gain access to CSSH’s state-of-the-art facilities and expertise. The collaboration will concentrate on employing advanced sports science methodologies to enhance player performance, prevent injuries, and ensure comprehensive rehabilitation.

