Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Maha Shivaratri Mahotsavam from February 25.
Gadwal : The Jogulamba Temple EO Purendhar informed the Devotees and genaral Public that the Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Maha Shivaratri Mahotsavam will be held from February 25, 2025 (Tuesday) to March 1, 2025 (Saturday). The festivities will commence on February 25, 2025, with a series of auspicious rituals, including Go Pradakshina, Punyahavachanam, Maha Ganapati Puja, Ritwik Varunam, and Maha Kalasha Sthapana starting at 8:00 AM. The Dwajarohanam (flag hoisting ceremony) will take place at 6:00 PM.
On February 26, 2025 (Wednesday), the main Maha Shivaratri celebrations will be observed. The day will begin with Abhishekam to the deity at 5:30 AM, followed by special Yama Pujas during the Lingodbhava time at midnight. The Akasadeepa Pravajanam (lighting of the celestial lamp) by Shiva Swamis will be a major highlight. The grand Kalyanotsavam (celestial wedding) of Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy will be held at 2:00 AM with great splendor.
Devotees are invited to participate in large numbers and seek the divine blessings of Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy during this auspicious Maha Shivaratri festival.