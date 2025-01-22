Sri Gopala Dasula Ratha Utsavam Celebrated with Grandeur in Uttanoor

Gadwal: As part of the devotional festivities commemorating the renowned Karnataka saint and composer, Sri Gopala Dasulu of Uttanoor, the grand Ratha Utsavam was conducted with reverence and devotion on Wednesday, marking the Madhwaradhana. Devotees celebrated the event by conducting a chariot procession, carrying the utsava idol of the deity from the ancestral home of Sri Gopala Dasulu in Uttanoor village, Aija Mandal, to the Sri Dhanvantari Venkateshwara Swamy Temple.

The procession was a visual delight, with devotees chanting Harinama Sankeertanas along the way. A large number of devotees from various regions participated in the event, offering prayers and fulfilling their vows to the deity.

The Sri Gopala Dasula Moola Samsthana Trust organized the event and served prasadam to all the attendees. Members of Sri Gopala Dasulu’s lineage and numerous devotees actively took part in the celebrations, making it a memorable occasion.