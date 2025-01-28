Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru Annual Brahmotsavam to Begin on January 30, 2025

Gadwal: The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru will be held from Thursday, January 30, 2025, to Monday, February 3, 2025. As part of the celebrations:

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the festivities will begin at 8:00 AM with rituals such as Sri Swami Vari Aanati Sweekaranam (acceptance of blessings), Rithvik Varunam (selection of priests), and Maha Kalasha Sthapana (installation of sacred pots). In the evening at 6:00 PM, the Dhvajarohanam (hoisting of the ceremonial flag) will take place.

On Monday, February 3, 2025, the final day of the celebrations, rituals will begin at 8:00 AM with Maha Purnahuti, followed by Sri Jogulamba Ammavari Nijaroopa Darshanam (divine vision of the goddess in her true form) and Sahasra Ghatabhishekam (ablution ceremony with 1,000 pots). The grand finale will be at 4:00 PM with the Shanti Kalyanotsavam of Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy.

Devotees are invited to participate in large numbers and seek the divine blessings of Sri Swami Ammavaru.