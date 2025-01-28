Live
- Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Graces Sri Sadguru Tyagaraja Swami Aradhana Mahotsavam in Aija
- Motivational Classes and Mid-Day Meal Scheme Review Conducted for Student Development
- Rajasthan govt launches online interactive interface for investors to track MoU progress
- CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Plans to Boost Temple, Health, and Eco-Tourism in Telangana
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Forms High-Level Committee on Sand Supply Policy for Indiramma Housing Scheme
- Yamuna water contamination: Atishi says EC has assured help in public interest
- Jindal Steel and Power to invest another Rs 70,000 crore in Odisha
- Shark Tank India Pitcher Faces Controversy After Spending Rs 14 Crore of Husband’s Money on Business
- Hubballi Man Dies by Suicide, Accusing Estranged Wife of Harassment
- Delhi poll rally: Rahul Gandhi trains guns at Kejriwal over ‘Sheeshmahal’
Just In
Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru Annual Brahmotsavam to Begin on January 30, 2025
The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru will be held from Thursday, January 30, 2025, to Monday, February 3, 2025. As part of the celebrations:
Gadwal: The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru will be held from Thursday, January 30, 2025, to Monday, February 3, 2025. As part of the celebrations:
On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the festivities will begin at 8:00 AM with rituals such as Sri Swami Vari Aanati Sweekaranam (acceptance of blessings), Rithvik Varunam (selection of priests), and Maha Kalasha Sthapana (installation of sacred pots). In the evening at 6:00 PM, the Dhvajarohanam (hoisting of the ceremonial flag) will take place.
On Monday, February 3, 2025, the final day of the celebrations, rituals will begin at 8:00 AM with Maha Purnahuti, followed by Sri Jogulamba Ammavari Nijaroopa Darshanam (divine vision of the goddess in her true form) and Sahasra Ghatabhishekam (ablution ceremony with 1,000 pots). The grand finale will be at 4:00 PM with the Shanti Kalyanotsavam of Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy.
Devotees are invited to participate in large numbers and seek the divine blessings of Sri Swami Ammavaru.