Live
- DC BM Santhosh Surprise Visit to the Urban Residential School.
- Efforts underway to position Sri Lanka as regional hub for human capital development: Wickremesinghe
- Warsaw celebrates 71st anniversary of Old Town reconstruction
- RBI chief tells banks to step up vigil against cyber attacks, digital frauds
- Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt
- Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor
- Have multiple fail safes in place to avoid Microsoft-like outages: Experts
- Courts should encourage compounding of offences in cheque bounce cases: SC
- Centre notifies appointment of 3 permanent judges in Delhi HC
- Australians advised to be cautious of scams following major health info data breach
Just In
Sri Jogulamba Temples announces Successful Tenders for 2024 -2025.
In a competitive sealed tender process held today, Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Devasthanam announced the successful tenderers for various supply and service contracts for the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.
Gadwal : In a competitive sealed tender process held today, Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Devasthanam announced the successful tenderers for various supply and service contracts for the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.
1. Y. Narasimha Reddy has been awarded the contract for the supply of essential materials.
2.Shanti of Set Printers Mahbub Nagar will handle the printing requirements.
3.Prime Plastics, Hyderabad has secured the tender for supplying laddu and pulihora covers, as well as carry bags.
4. VYS Security Services, Bhupal Palli will provide security and outsourcing staff for the temple.
Additionally, Akshay Agritech, Hyderabad emerged as the lowest bidder for the procurement of necessary groceries for the temple, securing the contract to supply these items for the coming year.
The tender process was conducted under the strict supervision of Commissioner of the Endowment and Charity Department, Mahbubnagar District, and in the presence of the temple's Executive Officer, R. Purendhar Kumar. The successful tenderers are now tasked with supplying their respective goods and services for the upcoming year, ensuring the smooth operation and maintenance of the temple’s daily activities.
This announcement marks a significant step in maintaining the high standards of service and provision at the revered Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Devasthanam.