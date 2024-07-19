Sri Jogulamba Temples announces Successful Tenders for 2024 -2025.

Gadwal : In a competitive sealed tender process held today, Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Devasthanam announced the successful tenderers for various supply and service contracts for the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

1. Y. Narasimha Reddy has been awarded the contract for the supply of essential materials.



2.Shanti of Set Printers Mahbub Nagar will handle the printing requirements.

3.Prime Plastics, Hyderabad has secured the tender for supplying laddu and pulihora covers, as well as carry bags.

4. VYS Security Services, Bhupal Palli will provide security and outsourcing staff for the temple.

Additionally, Akshay Agritech, Hyderabad emerged as the lowest bidder for the procurement of necessary groceries for the temple, securing the contract to supply these items for the coming year.

The tender process was conducted under the strict supervision of Commissioner of the Endowment and Charity Department, Mahbubnagar District, and in the presence of the temple's Executive Officer, R. Purendhar Kumar. The successful tenderers are now tasked with supplying their respective goods and services for the upcoming year, ensuring the smooth operation and maintenance of the temple’s daily activities.

This announcement marks a significant step in maintaining the high standards of service and provision at the revered Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Devasthanam.

