Sri Lakshmi Clinic inauguration helds in Ieeja

Gadwal: Today, the Sri Lakshmi Clinic was inaugurated in the Aija Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district, opposite the library. The clinic was established by retired MPHA (F) Mrs. Varalakshmi, wife of Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu. The chief guest for the event was Dr. Nalini from Janani Hospital, Gadwal. The clinic was formally inaugurated by DMD. Taher, Vice Chairman of the Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal District.

The event saw the participation of many dignitaries, including Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu's colleagues, friends, and relatives. Former Library Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy, Medical Tirumal Reddy, Single Window President Madhusudan Reddy, Kurva Pallaiah, Prema Latha, Rangu Sumalatha, Mala Mallikarjun, Ashwa Mareppa, Uppala Madhu Goud, Congress Mandal President Uttanur Jayanna, Dyavara Jayanna, Rangu Maddileti, Journalist Maddileti, Naidu, Darja Raghu, Morugu Veeresh, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Medikonda Venkatesh, Bhagat Reddy, Mallikarjun, Akhilapaksha Committee President Chakali Anjaneyulu, General Secretary Dandora Anjaneyulu, along with other committee members and prominent town residents also attended the inauguration.