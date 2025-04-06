Sri Rama Navami celebrations held in grandeur at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam witnessed a magnificent celebration of Sri Rama Navami with the wedding ceremony of Sri Sita Ram, captivating the eyes and hearts of the devotees. The auspicious event took place during the Abhijith Lagna, where Sri Ramachandramurthy officiated the ceremony, adorning the neck of Seethamma as part of the rituals.

The wedding festivities were meticulously organized by temple scholars on the sacred grounds of Mithila, showcasing their expertise in conducting the ancient ceremony with a modern touch. A significant influx of devotees from across the Telugu states flocked to Bhadrachalam to partake in this grand celebration, transforming the streets into a vibrant tapestry of devotional chants of "Rama."

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy graced the occasion, presenting silk clothes and pearls on behalf of the state government. He was accompanied by his wife, Geeta, as they joined in the celebrations. The event also saw the presence of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Konda Surekha, as well as MLAs and public representatives, all united in the spirit of devotion and festivity.

The divine wedding ceremony not only marked a significant cultural event but also strengthened the bonds of community and spirituality among the attendees, highlighting the enduring legacy of Lord Rama and the rich traditions of the region.