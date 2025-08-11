Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple gate inaugurated

Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple gate inauguratedMahabubnagar: MP DK Aruna inaugurated the newly constructed main entrance (mukhadwaram) of Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple near Mulamallupu in Devarakadra mandal on Sunday. The structure was built by Kanduri Raghupathi Sagar, son of the late Kanduri Venkataiah and Kisthamma of Venkatayapalli village, in memory of his parents.

Following the inauguration, the MP visited the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple atop Uragutta in Venkatayapalli and offered special prayers. The mukhadwaram, built at a cost of Rs 24 lakh, was fully funded by Roja Raghupathi Sagar. Appreciating the contribution, DK Aruna felicitated Raghupathi Sagar and his family members with shawls.

On this occasion, villagers submitted a representation to the MP seeking support for further development works at the temple.

BJP leaders Dokur Pawan Kumar Reddy, Konda Prashanth Reddy, temple chairman Bangari Narasimha Sagar, Nammigari Balaraj, Kanduri Ashok, Kummari Krishnayya, Nammigari Narasimha, Yadagiri, Prabhakar, Ram Anjaneyulu, Nakka Raghu, temple priest Paramesh Swamy, and devotees from various villages participated in the event.