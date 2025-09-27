Sridhar Babu pitches to develop TG as ‘Aerospace Capital of India’

The Telangana government is working with a clear vision to position the State as the ‘Aerospace Capital of India’, said IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Friday.

The Minister chaired a brainstorming session with leading aerospace entrepreneurs and experts at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, organised in collaboration with the FICCI Telangana Aerospace and Defence Committee. The discussions focused on strengthening the State’s aerospace ecosystem, strategies for future growth, and policy measures required to capture global opportunities.

“Telangana laid the foundation for its aerospace ecosystem six decades ago, and today we see the results. Hyderabad hosts over 30 aerospace and defence OEMs and more than 1,000 MSMEs. Global majors such as DRDO, HAL, GMR, Tata, Adani-Elbit, Safran, and the Boeing–TASL JV operate from here. Our aerospace exports have already crossed Rs 28,000 crore. With comprehensive planning, we are determined to make Telangana the country’s aerospace capital,” the Minister said.

He announced that, on the lines of the Adibatla Aerospace SEZ, the government is preparing plans for a Phase-2 Aerospace and Defence Cluster of international standards, along with a dedicated Aerospace MSME Park. Telangana also aims to establish Hyderabad as a Green Aviation Hub, supporting innovations in drone technology and green aviation fuels.

To ensure seamless industrial development, the Minister said a special task force comprising officials, industry leaders and experts would soon be set up to monitor approvals and resolve bottlenecks. He also urged industry to partner with the government in addressing the shortage of skilled manpower by adopting ITIs and Polytechnic Colleges.

“With your support, we can transform Telangana’s youth into globally competitive professionals in design, avionics, composites and digital twin technologies,”

he added.