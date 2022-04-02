Srinivas, a rat nibble victim at Warangal MGMH passes away

Hyderabad: The Warangal MGM hospital rat attack victim Srinivas passed away in the wee hours of Saturday at a hospital in Hyderabad. Srinivas was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment after the incident Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspected the hospital sanitation works and also met the family members of Srinivas. Srinivas who was suffering from liver-related issues was admitted to Warangal MGMH on March 26. After the rat nibble incident, Srinivas was shifted to Hyderabad on April 1 for better treatment. He is reported to have passed away with liver-related issues.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on April 1 chaired a review meeting at the MGMH. The Minister chaired the meeting in view of a rat-biting incident in the hospital. He is believed to have discussed the measures to be taken to avoid such incidents in the future. Dayakar Rao also inspected the sanitation works at the MGMH. It is reported that he also met the victim Srinivas and enquired about his health condition.

After the appalling situation where a patient identified as Srinivas became a victim of the rat attack, the MGMH staff has now geared up the sanitation works at the hospital. The MGMH staff has put up rat traps bones in every ward and room to catch the rats. It is said that hospital officials are also planning to hold a cleaning programme to eradicate the rats' issue in the hospital. It is reported that Srinivas's health condition is critical and he will be shifted to Hyderabad for further treatment.

It is to mention here that the appalling state of affairs in the State-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), said to be the lifeline of north Telangana, have to fore once again. This time around it's not about the treatment but rodents nibbling the hands and legs of a patient. The 38-year-old Kadarla Srinivas of Bheemaram in the city who has been suffering from ailments related to the lungs and liver was admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) ward in the MGMH on March 26.

Srinivas woke up on Thursday morning only to find his bed was full of blood bled from his hands and legs and with marks of rats nibbling. The patient's relatives brought the issue to the notice of the hospital management. In fact, the rats had already bitten Srinivas on the night he was admitted. Then the hospital staff gave him some medicines to heal the injuries. Srinivas, who is already in a critical condition, has now lost a lot of blood, according to family members. It's learnt that the patent was on a ventilator when the incident took place.

It may be mentioned here that Srinivas was admitted to MGMH after undergoing treatment for a few days in a private hospital, unable to bear the expenses, family members brought him to MGMH. Meanwhile, Warangal District Additional Collector Srivastava who inspected the RICU sought clarification from the hospital superintendent. According to Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao, the patient's attendants kept the windows and bathroom doors open and the rats sneaked inside.

The MGMH sources say that they have been experiencing rat menace for some time. Despite several complaints, there was no change in the situation, they said. This is not the first time that such an incident took place at the MGMH. A couple of years ago, it was found that rats nibbled bodies in the mortuary.