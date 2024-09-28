Srinivas Goud Assures HYDRA Victims

Former minister Srinivas Goud emphasized the need for equitable treatment of all victims affected by the HYDRA incidents. He urged authorities to prioritize the safety and security of these individuals, asserting that the government should not delay in providing the necessary support.

Srinivas Goud reiterated that all victims must be treated equally, regardless of their background or circumstances. “The government must ensure that every individual affected by HYDRA receives the assurance they need,” he stated.

Highlighting the responsibility of current governmental bodies, he noted that the onus of addressing illegal constructions and related issues lies with all levels of government. Goud remarked, “It is essential for the authorities to act swiftly and effectively. We will continue to advocate for the welfare of the victims and demand accountability.”

The former minister’s comments come in light of growing concerns regarding the aftermath of the HYDRA incidents, which have raised questions about safety measures and governmental responsibility. Goud’s statement reflects a commitment to addressing these critical issues and ensuring that victims receive the support they require as they navigate this challenging situation.