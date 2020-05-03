SSC exams 2020 in Telangana likely from June 15

The school education department, Telangana is likely to hold SSC exams 2020 from June 15. It is learned that the officials have taken the decision in the recent meeting.

It is known that the state government postponed the exams after being directed by the High Court. The exams were supposed to be held March 19 to April 3 but were rescheduled to be held from March 31 to April 6 after the government extended lockdown.

Earlier, the education department directed the students' parents to ensure that their children are ready for the exams whenever they are held. And also the students are told to make use of online classes in Doordarshan Yadagiri channel, T-sat, YouTube and more.

The SSC exams were postponed after the conduct of two exams and the exams for eight subjects are yet to be held.