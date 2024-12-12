Stage set for children’s science exhibition

Mulugu: The stage is set for the children’s science exhibition planned for the academic year 2024-25 and the Inspire Project Display for 2023-24 in the district.

District Education Officer G Panini announced that the Social Welfare Gurukula School and College campus in Jakaram has been prepared to host the event.

For the previous academic year, all schools across the district participated in the Inspire Scheme, submitting projects from each school. Of them 23 projects were selected for the Inspire programme. The DEO instructed guide teachers to ensure that the 23 projects are presented at the exhibition, with students accompanying their guides.

Additionally, the CSE aims to uncover and nurture the scientific perspective and innovative thinking of students. The main theme for this year’s exhibition is “The Role of Science and Technology in Building a Sustainable Future.” Seven sub-themes have been identified. Schools across all managements have been directed to prepare projects from students of grades 6 to 12 based on the sub-themes.

At the exhibition, judges will review all displays and select the best presentations for the junior and senior categories to represent the district at the State level. Similarly, outstanding projects under the Inspire Scheme will also be chosen for State-level representation.

To ensure the success of the programme, all necessary committees have been formed and coordinated, with a solid plan laid out for the event’s execution. Students and guide teachers participating in the exhibition are advised to stay at the venue on December 11. Arrangements for their accommodation have been made by the district Education department. A science seminar will also be organised as part of the event. Additionally, cultural programmes will be conducted during the event.