- India’s quest to reach beyond the horizon
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 1,294 cr under Rythu Bharosa, interest subvention
- Stand by Modi, shun Congress: MLA Harish
- HC declines writ by party seeking direction to EC to allot a common symbol
- Malayalam actor Lena reveals marriage with Gaganyaan fame Balakrishnan
- Insult to Indian scientists: Modi
- Human trials may reveal efficacy of cancer pill
- Shehbaz Sharif tipped to be Pak PM
- CBI or equivalent probe into ORR toll tenders
- Stop destruction of Andra Pradesh
Dindi(Nalgonda): It is time to support BJP once again as the nation is witnessing rapid progress in the past 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi, Sirpur Kagaznagar MLA Palvai Harish Babu stated. BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp Yatra of Krishna cluster entered Nalgonda district at Dindi, after passing through Mahabubnagar district.
Addressing a mandal-level public meeting on the occasion, MLA Harish listed out all the achievements and milestones of BJP-led central government and Modi’s able leadership. He stated that the age-old Congress party ruined the country through appeasement and corrupt politics.
He urged people that in view of internal and external security, it is essential to strengthen the hands of Modi to make the country the most powerful in the world. At Polepally, he assured tribal people to raise their issues in the assembly.