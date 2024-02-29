Stand by Modi, shun Congress: MLA Harish

Dindi(Nalgonda): It is time to support BJP once again as the nation is witnessing rapid progress in the past 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi, Sirpur Kagaznagar MLA Palvai Harish Babu stated. BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp Yatra of Krishna cluster entered Nalgonda district at Dindi, after passing through Mahabubnagar district.

Addressing a mandal-level public meeting on the occasion, MLA Harish listed out all the achievements and milestones of BJP-led central government and Modi’s able leadership. He stated that the age-old Congress party ruined the country through appeasement and corrupt politics.

He urged people that in view of internal and external security, it is essential to strengthen the hands of Modi to make the country the most powerful in the world. At Polepally, he assured tribal people to raise their issues in the assembly.