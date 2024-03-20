Starla Jewels opens its new store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Starla Jewels pioneers a fresh take on extravagance as it unveils its first store in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Starla Jewels introduces Hyderabad to a fresh outlook on sophistication and ethical luxury, proudly announcing the grand opening of its inaugural store in the vibrant city of Hyderabad. Nestled amidst the bustling streets of Jubilee Hills, the new store promises an exquisite blend of tradition and modernity, offering discerning customers a captivating range of jewellery collections designed to celebrate their life's most cherished moments. At the heart of its offerings are lab-grown diamonds.

These diamonds typically cost 80% less than natural mined diamonds while possessing the same crystal structure and identical physical, chemical and optical properties. These diamonds, meticulously crafted instate-of-the-art facilities, exude the same brilliance and allure as mined diamonds but without the environmental and ethical implications. Unlike mined diamonds, Lab-grown diamonds also have a unique distinction of not having any impurities. Starla Jewels is proud to disclose that the lab-grown diamond jewellery has been accredited the highest standards of international excellence, such as the acclaimed IGI certification. By choosing lab-grown diamonds, Starla Jewels ensures that each piece not only dazzles with elegance but also upholds the principles of sustainability and ethical sourcing. Speaking about the launch of the first Starla store, Jyothsna Pannala, Co-Founder,Starla Jewels said “Starla Jewels is dedicated to offering an abundance of choice and exquisite craftsmanship within reach for all discerning homebuyers. We take pride in our affordable products that do not compromise on quality and elegance.

We look forward to redefine the industry's standards and prove that cost should never be a barrier to marking any momentous occasion with a refined touch of elegance.” "We are thrilled to unveil our first store in Hyderabad, a city renowned for its rich heritage and affinity for exquisite jewellery," remarked Rekha Somavarapu, Co-Founder, Starla Jewels. "Starla is an effort to capture the happiness and vibrance of life in our designs. Our unique craftsmanship is paving the way for the next generation of jewellery while also pioneering a new benchmark for affordability.

Through our exceptional craftsmanship, we aim to redefine the standards of luxury while ushering in a new era of accessibility for contemporary jewellery design.” The store inauguration was graced by the renowned actress Ritu Varma, who joined Rekha Somavarapu and Jyothsna Pannala in commemorating this significant milestone. "It's an honor to be part of the launch of Starla Jewels' first store," said Ritu Varma. " I deeply appreciate the brand's dedication to ethical practices and its commitment to offering exquisite jewellery that reflects both elegance and conscience." The store is home to an impressive array of collections catering to diverse tastes and occasions. From timeless wedding ensembles to glamorous cocktail pieces, Starla Jewels features a captivating selection that resonates with every facet of life. With a starting price range of Rs 10,000 only, the brand ensures that luxury remains accessible without compromising on quality, craftsmanship or abundance of choice. Looking ahead, Starla Jewels has ambitious plans for expansion, with the launch of an e-commerce platform scheduled within the next six months and the addition of 10+ physical stores within the next three years. With Hyderabad as its home base, the brand is poised to captivate audiences across the country, spreading its message of sustainable luxury far and wide.