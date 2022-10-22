Starving ATMA cries for funds

Karimnagar: The role of Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Scheme which provides a new approach to agriculture remains limited as funds have not reached the district on expected level for several years, awareness and training programme are in a limbo.

Scientists, agriculturists and officials are supposed to conduct fairs together with partners in four blocks in Karimnagar district under ATMA but it remained inactive as each financial year funds release by the Central and State governments decreasing.

Only 10 programme have been conducted in the financial year 2021-22 spending only Rs 47, 000. For the period, estimates for funds of Rs.42.54 lakhs have been prepared and sent to the state level authorities. But as the amount was not released, they used the remaining money in the last budget and took up training activities in a haphazard manner. In the year 2022-23, Rs. 51.82 lakhs are required for 452 programmes. At least half of the money is released farmers would have benefitted but they are passing the time with the funds provided in the past. In the year 2019-20, the field level activities were conducted effectively. In the last two or three years, but the number of programmes district could be counted on the fingers. In addition to the agriculture department, animal husbandry, horticulture, sericulture and fisheries also lack programmes under ATMA.

It has become difficult to organise Kisan Mela and Kshetra Dinotsava including Polambadi with scientists from Krishi Vignana Kendra and Agricultural Research Station. As a result, the agricultural technology is not reaching farmers in the villages.

The implementation of ATMA, which was established in 2006 for the welfare of farmers, faced difficulties for some years. Since the year 2010, this organisation has been providing full-scale services, and the farmers have received the inclination to benefit from the cultivation by conducting useful conferences and trainings for the small farmers.

The district has been divided into four blocks. Committees have been formed with 20 farmers in each block. Currently, their services are not available due to lack of any programmes. At the same time, the ATMA personnel are also busy with other programs running under the Agriculture Department.

In the district, the staff members are responsible for making the farmers aware of crop rotation systems and performing duties at rice procurement centres where there are no agricultural extension officers.

The success stories of paddy farmers who are exemplary in cultivation in the district have been collected. If the funds are released properly, they will go to the farmers with new programmes and provide better trainings, said Priyadarshini, the District ATMA director.