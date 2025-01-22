State Assembly sets example in welfare legislation: Speaker

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar has stated that the State Legislative Assembly was serving as a model for the country in implementing welfare schemes. During his address at the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) in Patna, Bihar, the Speaker emphasised that the Telangana Assembly prioritises the discussion of crucial matters, particularly in areas such as agriculture, quality education, improved medical services, social initiatives, and the provision of essential amenities.“I am proud to assert that the Telangana Assembly is aligned with the aspirations of the majority of the populace, particularly through legislation such as the Bhu Bharati Act, which is valuable for farmers regarding land information, and the Young India Skill University, which is focused on youth development,” he remarked.

The Speaker has also congratulated the Telangana legislators, who are working hard to formulate laws that are beneficial to the welfare of the people, following the spirit of the Constitution.

He stated that all legislators, adhering to the values of the Constitution, should continue to follow this same spirit and stand as an example for the generations to come. Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj and Legislature Secretary Dr. V Narasimha Charyulu and other officials were also present in the conference.