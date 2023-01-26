State BJP leaders welcome HC order on RD celebrations

Hyderabad: State BJP leaders on Wednesday welcomed the order of the Telangana High Court directing the State government to celebrate the Republic Day.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of 'insulting the Constitution'.

"No CM in the country has ever behaved like KCR, who wants to rule the State like a king in Nizam's-style. "The CM is playing strange politics; the State's image is taking a beating due to the Kalwakuntla family," he asserted.

Reddy said arrests of the Opposition leaders and members of civil society organisations have become the order of the day. "It is unfortunate that every time people had to go to the HC to seek permission to hold meetings and padayatras. Every State commences the budget speech with Governor's address. But, KCR is the only unique case in the country to deviate from the established traditions, he criticised.

MP Dr K Laxman welcing the court order, said "chiefs of armed forces, police and people celebrate the Republic Day, which reflects their hopes and aspirations. But Nizam-style of CM's feudal rule tried to distance and deprive people of the RD celebrations. It is frivolous on the part of the State government to argue that the Covid code is in force for not celebrating the RD.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar strongly condemned the government decision not to hold ceremonial RD celebrations at Secunderabad parade grounds every year.

Describing the decision as undemocratic and against the spirit of the Constitution, he said, "It's a clear case of conspiracy to curtail the constitutional responsibilities of the Governor," he said.

Former MLC N Ramachander Rao asked whether RD is meant to be celebrated within four walls? He said not holding the RD parade would be an insult to soldiers, police and students.