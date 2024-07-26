State budget allocates Rs 9,564 crore to home department

Hyderabad : The State government has prioritised addressing drug menaces and cybercrime by allocating substantial funds to the Home department in the budget outlay for the 2024–2025 financial year. The budget allocates a significant amount, Rs 9,564 crore, to the Home department, with a clear focus on curbing drug use.

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, while presenting the budget, declared drug use a ‘dangerous epidemic’ and vowed to protect the State’s youth, especially students, from its clutches. He emphasised that maintaining law and order is essential for public safety and the State's development, noting that international companies would not be interested in investing in an environment of insecurity.

The government’s multi-pronged strategy includes the Telangana Anti-Narcotics wing, which will receive increased resources and improved facilities to enhance its effectiveness. The government has realised this problem and, since coming to power, has been following a zero-tolerance policy against drugs. A strict approach will be taken against drug trafficking and consumption, with no room for leniency.



Anti-Drug Committees were formed in educational institutions, and 4,137 students have been appointed as Anti-Drug Soldiers. The government plans to collaborate with film celebrities to leverage their influence in raising public awareness about the dangers of drugs. The government’s mission is to reassure parents in Telangana that their children are safe and away from drugs, and promises to make Telangana a drug-free State.



In addition to curbing common crimes, curbing white collar crimes and cybercrimes has become a major challenge for the police system. The Cyber Security department was recently handed over the necessary vehicles to strengthen the police system to deal with criminals and prevent crime. To solve crimes, the government is training the police in modern crime investigation.



Moreover, all police stations across Telangana will be able to register cybercrime complaints, making it easier for citizens to report such incidents. A comprehensive public awareness campaign will be launched to educate the public about cybercrime and encourage online complaint registration through a dedicated website and toll-free number.

