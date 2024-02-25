Live
State celebration of former Speaker’s birth anniversary
The State Government will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Assembly Speaker of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh D Sripada Rao as “ State function” on March 2
Hyderabad: The State Government will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Assembly Speaker of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh D Sripada Rao as “ State function” on March 2. State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to celebrate the birth anniversary of the former Assembly Speaker on Saturday.
All the district Collectors are directed to celebrate the birth anniversary on a grand scale. Sripada Rao served as State Assembly Speaker during 1990s. Naxals killed the Congress leader in April 1999 in his native district of Karimnagar.
