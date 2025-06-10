Live
State Congress gets new officebearers
Hyderabad: Scores of senior Congress leaders who have been working in the Congress party with discipline, sincerity and dedication for more than 20 years have been given opportunities as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) office bearers.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday has approved the proposal for appointment of 27 Vice Presidents and 69 General Secretaries of the TPCC. The newly appointed party functionaries include MPs, MLAs and MLCs.
The vice-presidents include Parliamentarian K Raghuveer Reddy, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna and MLCs Balmoor Venkat, Basavaraju Saraiah amongst others. The General Secretaries include MLAs Vedma Bojju, Ch Parnika Reddy, Matta Ragamayee from amongst the 69 party leaders in the list which was released by AICC.
With several Congress leaders who worked in NSUI and Youth Congress getting positions, there is a sense of excitement in the Congress party.