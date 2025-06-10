  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

State Congress gets new officebearers

State Congress gets new officebearers
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Scores of senior Congress leaders who have been working in the Congress party with discipline, sincerity and dedication for more than 20...

Hyderabad: Scores of senior Congress leaders who have been working in the Congress party with discipline, sincerity and dedication for more than 20 years have been given opportunities as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) office bearers.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday has approved the proposal for appointment of 27 Vice Presidents and 69 General Secretaries of the TPCC. The newly appointed party functionaries include MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

The vice-presidents include Parliamentarian K Raghuveer Reddy, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna and MLCs Balmoor Venkat, Basavaraju Saraiah amongst others. The General Secretaries include MLAs Vedma Bojju, Ch Parnika Reddy, Matta Ragamayee from amongst the 69 party leaders in the list which was released by AICC.

With several Congress leaders who worked in NSUI and Youth Congress getting positions, there is a sense of excitement in the Congress party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick