State Congress welcomes CM’s statement on Medigadda

Hyderabad: While welcoming the announcement of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Medigadda barrage, Congress party urged the CM and Irrigation Minister to immediately convene a meeting of experts and give a clarification on the possibility of restoration of this project.

PCC senior vice president, G Niranjan said that the people of the State were welcoming the announcement of CM for having an enquiry with a sitting judge to investigate into the collapse of the pillars of the Medigadda project and the corruption in it.

“About two months have passed since this incident took place on October 21, why has the previous government not responded? Why did they try to downplay the incident? KTR said on October 28 that L&T, the construction company itself will do the required rectification. Now the L and T company shirked away from its responsibility. KTR why are you silent now? Why are the responsible irrigation authorities so oblivious to remedial measures?,” he asked.

Niranjan further asked on whose advice, BRS government wrote a reply letter in a hurry to the Central Dam Safety Authority denying their findings and flaws in construction and design. “Why have they failed to take similar immediate initiative promptly to find out the reasons for this unfortunate incident and in taking and corrective steps.

Why the Chief Secretary failed to take up enquiry into it despite our complaint was forwarded by the CEO Vikas Raj to the Chief Secretary on November 7 to take immediate action. As per the reports, it is not possible to restore the Medigadda project before the coming rainy season, and if it is not restored, there will be more damage.

Aren’t they all responsible for this? If possible, immediate corrective measures should be taken and restoration works should be carried out to remove the concerns of the people of the area,” the PCC senior vice president added.