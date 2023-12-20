State DGP releases ‘Crime in Telangana -2022’ book

Hyderabad: Cybercrime has increased by 48.47 per cent in 2022 when compared to the year 2021. The economic offences have increased by 41.37 per cent and the crimes relating to cheating have increased by 43.30 per cent.

Director General of Police Telangana, Ravi Gupta on Tuesday released a book ‘Crime in Telangana -2022’, in the presence of Additional DG CID Mahesh M Bhagwat and other officials.

The Telangana police were paying special attention to investigation and prosecution. “Our special emphasis is on optimum utilisation of scientific tools, forensic science, and cyber technology to ensure high-quality digital evidence to secure more convictions in the year 2022,” said the DGP. With the installation of 1,74,205 CCTV cameras during the year 2022, the total number of CCTV cameras in Telangana increased to 10,25,849 and helped detect 18,234 cases.

As per NCRB’s Crime in India 2022 report, Hyderabad ranked third in terms of the ‘Safest City of India 2022’ after Kolkata and Pune with the least number of cognizable offences per lakh population. Mahesh Bhagwat, under whose supervision the book was compiled, said such valuable information not only helps law enforcement authorities in crafting effective strategies for crime prevention but also serves as a catalyst for informed discussions and debates on matters of public safety.