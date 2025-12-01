State Election Commissioner Reviews Arrangements for Second Phase Gram Panchayat Elections

Gadwal: State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini has instructed officials to conduct the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections in a systematic and error-free manner. On Monday, she held a video conference from Hyderabad with the District Collectors, Election Observers, and Police Officials of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts to review the election arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner emphasized that the process of receiving nominations and scrutiny of nominations in the second phase must be carried out carefully, ensuring no scope for mistakes. She reviewed key aspects including deployment of election staff, postal ballots, ballot boxes, and security arrangements in the districts.

District Collector B.M. Santosh informed the Commissioner that the first-phase nomination process in the district was completed successfully, along with the scrutiny of nominations. He stated that committees have been formed at both district and mandal levels to monitor and ensure the democratic conduct of elections. All complaints received are being examined promptly and resolved, he added.

Collector Santosh further stated that, through randomization, election staff and required ballot boxes have been allocated, and postal ballot facilities are being provided to personnel assigned to election duties. He also announced that web-casting will be arranged at polling stations to ensure transparency. All necessary measures are being taken to conduct the elections in a free, fair, and peaceful environment, he assured.

The meeting was attended by General Election Observer Gangadhar, Additional SP Shankar, DPO Srikanth, Deputy CEO Nagendram, and other officials.